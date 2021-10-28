One more person who took loan from Karuvannur bank ends life

Thrissur:

28 October 2021 15:29 IST

One more person, who had taken loan from Karuvannur Service Co-operative bank ended his life on Thursday. The deceased was Jose Allappad (60).

Jose, a mason, had taken a loan of ₹4 lakh from the bank for his daughter’s wedding. As Covid-19 and lock down hit his work, he failed to repay the loan. It is reported that he was under pressure after receiving a revenue recovery notice from the bank recently. He was found dead on Thursday morning.

Earlier another person, Mukunan of Irinjalakuda too ended his life after getting a revenue recovery notice.

The bank, which is under a terrible crisis following the more than ₹100 crore loan scam, is trying to recover the loans to escape from the crisis. As many as 12 director board members of the bank is in the accused list of the Crime Branch.

Suicides are preventable and help is just a call away. People in distress may dial DISHA: 1056, 0471-2552056.