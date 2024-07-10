ADVERTISEMENT

One more neonatal death in Attappady

Published - July 10, 2024 05:48 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The newborn baby of a tribal couple at Attappady died a day after its birth on Wednesday. The neonatal death of Deepa’s female child took place at Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, around 11 a.m. Several neonatal deaths were reported in Attappady in recent times.

Deepa, 21, wife of Manikandan from Vellakulam hamlet near Sholayur, was suffering from sickle cell anaemia. She gave birth to her first child through a cesarian section on Tuesday.

Doctors said the child suffered from severe ventriculomegaly, a condition in which the brain ventricles are enlarged due to build up of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). CSF is a fluid that protects the brain and spinal cord.

The child weighed only 1.1 kg at birth.

