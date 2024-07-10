GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One more neonatal death in Attappady

Published - July 10, 2024 05:48 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The newborn baby of a tribal couple at Attappady died a day after its birth on Wednesday. The neonatal death of Deepa’s female child took place at Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, around 11 a.m. Several neonatal deaths were reported in Attappady in recent times.

Deepa, 21, wife of Manikandan from Vellakulam hamlet near Sholayur, was suffering from sickle cell anaemia. She gave birth to her first child through a cesarian section on Tuesday.

Doctors said the child suffered from severe ventriculomegaly, a condition in which the brain ventricles are enlarged due to build up of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). CSF is a fluid that protects the brain and spinal cord.

The child weighed only 1.1 kg at birth.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.