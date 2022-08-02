Kerala

One more monkeypox case in State

Staff Reporter MALAPPURAM August 02, 2022 20:28 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 20:56 IST

One more case of monkeypox was reported in the district on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the State to five.

Health officials said here that a 30-year-old man who returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week was found positive for monkeypox and was being treated in quarantine at the taluk hospital in Tirurangadi. This is the second monkeypox case reported in the district. The man hailing from Tirurangadi arrived at the Calicut international airport at Karipur on July 27.

He was tested at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on July 28 and his samples were sent to the National Virology Institute laboratories at Pune and Alappuzha. He tested positive on Tuesday.

Minister for Health Veena George said the man’s father, mother and two friends were also being quarantined and were under observation.

District on alert

District Medical Officer R. Renuka said the health machinery in the district had enhanced its preventive measures in the wake of the confirmation of the second monkeypox case in Malappuram. Four persons who had gotten in touch with the man were quarantined. However, none of them showed any symptoms. The condition of the man who tested positive for monkeypox was stable.

Dr. Renuka said all others who were reportedly on the contact list of the two people who tested positive for monkeypox were under observation.

The vigil against monkeypox was stepped up at the airport. Warning the people to remain vigilant against monkeypox, Dr. Renuka said the health machinery in the district was well equipped to handle any eventuality.

