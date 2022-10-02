One more KSRTC staffer arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kattakada police on Sunday arrested the fifth accused in the case relating to the alleged assault of a man and his daughter by a group of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees nearly two weeks ago.

The accused, identified as Ajikumar (35) from Panniyodu, has been under hiding. The Kattakada police and the shadow police arrested him after locating him using mobile tower signals.

The police had on Saturday made the first arrest in the case. Efforts are under way to nab the others involved in the attack, the police said.