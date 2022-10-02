Kerala

One more KSRTC staffer arrested

The Kattakada police on Sunday arrested the fifth accused in the case relating to the alleged assault of a man and his daughter by a group of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees nearly two weeks ago.

The accused, identified as Ajikumar (35) from Panniyodu, has been under hiding. The Kattakada police and the shadow police arrested him after locating him using mobile tower signals.

The police had on Saturday made the first arrest in the case. Efforts are under way to nab the others involved in the attack, the police said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2022 10:24:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/one-more-ksrtc-staffer-arrested/article65963971.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY