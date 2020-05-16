One more Kasaragod native tests positive for SARS-CoV-2

KASARAGOD

16 May 2020 00:16 IST

Surge in number of cases expected after opening of State boundaries

A 39-year-old Kasaragod native, who had returned from Kuwait recently, was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

The Ajanur native, who landed at the Karipur airport, was kept under observation soon after his arrival. He is now undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in the district now stands at 192. As many as 1,662 persons are under observation, and 1,451 of them are at their homes and 211 in hospitals. Of the samples sent for testing, 4,817 have returned negative, while the test results of 120 samples are awaited.

The Health Department expects a surge in the number of patients, with more Keralites stranded in other States and abroad returning home. District Surveillance Officer A.T. Manoj said the department had successfully treated all patients. At the same time, a surge in the number of cases is expected after the opening of the State boundaries, he added.

Meanwhile, uncertainty looms in the district after a driver contracted the disease from a Keralite who had returned from Maharashtra. The driver was tested positive for the virus on Thursday. One of the staffers at a Kanhangad hospital where he had visited had tested positive for the disease, while samples of other staff members have been sent for testing. The hospital has been disinfected, Dr. Manoj said.

District Collector D. Sajith Babu advised people to avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals. However, necessary arrangements will be made for patients visiting hospitals. They will be properly screened, besides ensuring that they have followed the safety requirements. The Collector said medical laboratories could be opened with prior permission from the District Medical Officer.

Talapady Check Post

Keralites stranded in other States continued to cross the State boundary at Talapady. On Friday, as many as 506 persons entered the State. The district administration has issued passes to 857 persons out of the total 1,880 applications received. To date, a total of 9,408 persons have crossed the Talapady check-post, though 24,641 passes have been issued so far.