One more inmate attempts suicide at Kozhikode mental health centre

Director, Health Services, to visit the facility today

Director, Health Services, to visit the facility today

One more woman has attempted suicide at the Government Mental Health Centre, Kozhikode, even as the Director of Health Services is expected to visit the facility in the wake of repeated instances of security lapses being reported from there.

According to sources, the inmate of the fifth ward was found injured around 2 p.m. on Monday. She was soon taken to the Government Medical College Hospital. Her condition is reported to be stable. The incident happened soon after a team of police officials completed their inspection there ahead of submitting a report to the Kerala High Court. The court had sought a report after the district judge apprised it about the situation at the centre.

The suicide attempt was followed by a visit of V. Ummer Farook, District Medical Officer, who told the media that the security at the centre was being strengthened. The wall surrounding the building housing remand prisoners would be fortified and its height would be increased. This is against the backdrop of an inmate from there dying in a road accident recently after escaping from the facility. Tree branches abutting the buildings would be pruned. Mr. Farooq said the Public Works department had been given funds to repair and maintain the age-old buildings, some of which had leakages. All the existing vacancies in the nursing section had been filled. It was up to the government to create posts for security staff and appoint them. The process to appoint temporary security staff had been completed, he added.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) suspended its ongoing strike against the suspension of K.C. Ramesan, superintendent at the centre, till Friday. It was decided after the KGMOA functionaries held talks with Health Minister Veena George on Monday. The government took official action against Dr. Ramesan after the death of the remand prisoner. The Minister said a detailed report had been sought from the Health Services Director on the demand to re-examine the action against Dr. Ramesan.

Government doctors had been claiming that the superintendent was made a scapegoat for the security lapses. They have been boycotting the outpatient services at the mental health centre. Speciality OP services at government hospitals were boycotted on Monday. They were planning to go on leave en masse for a day on Tuesday. The KGMOA leaders said the government had promised to make the report available by Wednesday.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Ph: 04952-760000. WhatsApp: 7902281306.