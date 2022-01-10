One more infant death in Attappady

PALAKKAD

10 January 2022 21:47 IST

A newborn baby died at Government Tribal Specialty Hospital, Kottathara, Attappady, on Monday.

The death of the three-day-old son of Kumar and Easwari from Nadumulli tribal hamlet in Pudur panchayat has brought pressure on the government, particularly the Health and Tribal Development Departments, which faced criticism in the wake of a series of infant deaths in recent weeks.

The parents of the deceased baby said that they had undergone all routine examinations suggested by the hospital. The child, weighing 2.25 kg, was delivered through a C-section on Friday evening and was said to be healthy.

The family said the mother had suckled the baby at 4 a.m. on Monday. However, the child was seen dead around 6 a.m. Doctors confirmed the death around 6.10 a.m. Hospital authorities, however, said they could not confirm the reason for the death.