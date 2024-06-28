GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One more held in connection with Deepu’s murder

Published - June 28, 2024 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu police on Friday arrested one more person in connection with the murder of businessman Deepu Soman in Kaliyikkavila.

Poovar native Pradeep Chandran was apprehended by the Neyyattinkara police and handed over to the Tamil Nadu police, sources said.

Pradeep is suspected to be a close friend of anotheraccused Sunil Kumar, who has been on the run.

The police had earlier arrested history-sheeter Saji Kumar alias Ambili of Choozhattukotta near Nemom. The investigation team is expected to seek his custody from judicial remand.

While the police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder, it is suspected that the trio had orchestrated the crime to steal ₹10 lakh that Deepu, who ran a crusher unit in Malayam, had taken with him, during his trip to Tamil Nadu. He had been murdered allegedly by Saji Kumar late June 24. The victim was found by the police with his throat slit.

It is suspected that both Sunil and Pradeep had transported Saji Kumar to Kaliyikkavila to commit the crime. Sunil had allegedly provided the surgical blade and gloves to Saji Kumar to execute the murder. The police have intensified the search for Sunil in Parassala and Neyyattinkara.

Meanwhile, the Drugs Control department has registered a case against Sunil’s surgical equipment stores. The authorities found his shops at Parassala and Neyyattinkara to have been functioning without the prerequisite licenses. The outlets have been ordered to be closed.

