One more held in Alappuzha fake currency case

March 15, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Alappuzha South police on Wednesday arrested one more person in connection with the seizure of counterfeit currency notes from Alappuzha last month.

The arrested was identified as Haneesh Hakeem (36) of Zakariya Bazar in Alappuzha municipality. Terming the arrest a major breakthrough, the police said that Hakeem was an important member of the gang involved in circulating fake currency notes.

The police have so far nabbed four persons in the case. Earlier, the police arrested M. Jishamol (39), an Agriculture department official, Suresh Babu (50) of Chingoli, near Haripad, and Anilkumar (48) of Pallana in the case. Jishamol was held after a staff member of a shop at Iron Bridge tried to deposit seven counterfeit currency notes of ₹500 denomination at the Convent Square branch of Federal Bank on February 23. After the bank authorities filed a police complaint, the investigators traced the origin of the fake notes to Jishamol.

The investigation into the case is led by Alappuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police N.R. Jayaraj.