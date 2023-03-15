HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One more held in Alappuzha fake currency case

March 15, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha South police on Wednesday arrested one more person in connection with the seizure of counterfeit currency notes from Alappuzha last month.

The arrested was identified as Haneesh Hakeem (36) of Zakariya Bazar in Alappuzha municipality. Terming the arrest a major breakthrough, the police said that Hakeem was an important member of the gang involved in circulating fake currency notes.

The police have so far nabbed four persons in the case. Earlier, the police arrested M. Jishamol (39), an Agriculture department official, Suresh Babu (50) of Chingoli, near Haripad, and Anilkumar (48) of Pallana in the case. Jishamol was held after a staff member of a shop at Iron Bridge tried to deposit seven counterfeit currency notes of ₹500 denomination at the Convent Square branch of Federal Bank on February 23. After the bank authorities filed a police complaint, the investigators traced the origin of the fake notes to Jishamol.

The investigation into the case is led by Alappuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police N.R. Jayaraj.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.