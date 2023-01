January 21, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The police have arrested one more person in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker A. Sanjit near here.

S. Noor Mohammed, 31, former Puthunagaram division secretary of the banned Popular Front of India, has been arrested from Coimbatore. The police said he had been absconding.

He was allegedly involved in the conspiracy to murder Sanjit. As many as 16 people have been arrested so far. The police said there were 24 accused in the case.