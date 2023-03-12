ADVERTISEMENT

One more held for attacking autorickshaw driver

March 12, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thampanoor police have recorded one more arrest in the alleged murder attempt made on an autorickshaw driver a week ago.

The police identified the accused as Mujeeb Rahman, 37, of Arattukadavu. He has been accused of being part of a four-member gang that attacked autorickshaw driver Asharaf, a Karakkamandapam native, near the KSRTC Central bus station in Thampanoor on March 3.

Two of the gang members, Sujith and Sachu, were arrested on the same day. The perpetrators targeted the victim over a personal feud, the police said.

