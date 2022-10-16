One more elephant found dead in Walayar

The Hindu Bureau PALAKKAD
October 16, 2022 22:43 IST

One more elephant was found dead on the banks of a stream at Naduppathy in the Walayar forest range on Saturday. The elephant had injuries on its body. It was suspected to have been among a herd hit by the Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express in the early hours of Friday. One she-elephant had died by the side of the track after hit by the train on Friday.

Although the loco pilot had reported the presence of an elephant herd at the time of the accident at Kottamuttil near Kanjikode, the Forest authorities could not trace any other elephant. It was suspected that one more elephant had been hit by the train, but neither the Railway nor the Forest officials could confirm it.

The Forest Department had launched a search to trace the injured elephant. The dead elephant found at Naduppathy had injuries on its legs. The carcass was buried after a postmortem.

