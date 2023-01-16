ADVERTISEMENT

One more dies in fire accident at Sabarimala

January 16, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

One more person who had sustained burns in a fire accident at Sabarimala died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, on Monday. The deceased was Rajeesh, 40 of Chengannur.

According to the police, Rajeesh had sustained 40% burns during the accident which took place on January 2. The incident had earlier claimed the life of one Jayakumar (47) who had sustained 60% burns.

One more person, identified as Amal, 28, has been undergoing treatment at the hospital here after sustaining injuries in the accident.

