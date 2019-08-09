One more death in Idukki

Heavy rain continued in the district on Friday.

A person, Kamalavilasam Rajanpilla, 67, a resident of Mankuva, near Chinnar, at Adimaly, drowned in a flooded stream, the police said.

With this, the death toll in the district in rain-related incidents in two days have become four.

Though there was a lull in rainfall in the afternoon, 10 landslips were reported in the district. Some areas in the high ranges remained cut off. The rivers are in spate.

Shutters of the Kallarkutty, Pambla, Ponmudy, Kallar and Malankara dams remain open and those residing close to the rivers have been asked to take precautionary measures.

Visit camps

More relief camps were opened on Friday. Education Minister C. Ravindranath is coordinating relief activities in the district. He along with Dean Kuriakose, MP, District Collector H. Dinesan and police superintendent T. Narayanan visited the the relief camps and reviewed the arrangements.

A major landslip was reported at Kannimarchola, near Vellaramkunnu, destroying standing crops and houses.

Edamalakkudy tribal grama panchayat in Munnar Forest Division remained cut-off with the only road to the panchayat damaged in the floodwaters. It is reported that 30 acres of farmland there has been destroyed following landslips and floods. Munnar, Devikulam, Vandiperiyar, Mankulam and Panniyarkutty have been affected by landslips and flood.

Further landslips likely

Officials warned that there were chances of further landslips in the areas already affected as the soil had turned soft. People should not move through areas where landslips have occurred.

Nineteen relief camps are functioning and 806 persons from 232 families were living in them.

The District Disaster Management Cell said that 19 houses were destroyed and 78 damaged in the district.

Road connectivity

A total of 37 km of PWD roads had been damaged. Of this, 32 km had been repaired and made traffic-ready, an official said.

Efforts were on to restore traffic on the

Cheruthoni-Neryamagalam road which was damaged following landslips.

Traffic had been resumed in the Kottayam-Kumily and Kattappana-Thodupuzha routes, said officials. Devikulam MLA S. Rajendran said the Periyavarai bridge on the Munnar-Marayoor stretch had not been washed away. Though water passed over the bridge, it had not been damaged, he said.