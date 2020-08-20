One more death and 119 new cases in Pathanamthitta

The district on Thursday reported its seventh COVID-19 fatality in the month with a 70-year-old man succumbing to SARS-CoV-2 at the District General Hospital.
A native of Pramadam the person had been suffering from diabetes and hyper tension and died late on Thursday. With this, the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the district rose to eight, taking the fatality rate of the pandemic in Pathanamthitta to 0.34%.
While the district had reported its first pandemic-related death as early as on May 20, all the remaining cases came up in the ongoing month. Considering that the majority of the victims were aged above 60, the authorities have now intensified reverse quarantine measures for the elderly and children.
Clusters
The district also reported 119 new cases amidst an alarming rise in local contact cases. As many as 89 persons contracted the disease through local contact while 12 cases had landed from abroad. The remaining 18 persons were those who returned from other States.
While 14 of the contact cases were linked to the Kadambanad cluster, the Kannamkad cluster reported ten cases. The cluster at Nellad reported six cases. Adding to the concern, the source of infection of at least 12 persons were yet to be traced.
With 37 recoveries during the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 464 active cases and 9,075 persons under observation.
