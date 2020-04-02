One more COVID positive case detected in capital

One more person was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 in the district on Thursday. A native of Thiruvallam, the 47-year- old man had travelled from Dubai on March 21. He was kept in home quarantine initially after he was found to be asymptomatic.

With this, the number of those under treatment for the disease in the district has gone up to 10.

These included two natives of Kollam and Malappuram. While four persons have been discharged, one person died due to the infection.

A total of 54 people were quarantined in the district on the day. On the other hand, ninety-seven people were removed from surveillance after completing the 28-day quarantine period.

85 cases

The City police registered 85 cases in connection with lockdown violations. These included nine cases registered under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020.

The police regulated queues at ration outlets to prevent crowding in such areas. Meanwhile, tension prevailed at the State-run warehouse in Nedumangad after a group of headload workers demanded remuneration in addition to the approved labour rates for unloading three loads of rice that were brought from Kalady in Ernakulam for distribution among ration outlets in Thiruvananthapuram.

The impasse came to an end after the government intervened, following which the loads were unloaded around eight hours after they were brought to the warehouse.