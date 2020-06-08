Kerala

One more COVID-19 death in Thrissur

The 43-year-old had come from Maldives

One more COVID-19 death was reported from Thrissur on Monday.

A 43-year-old man of Vijayaraghavapuram, near Chalakudy, who was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital here, succumbed to the disease. This is the third COVID-19 death in the district. Dinny Chacko, a teacher who arrived from the Maldives on May 10, was shifted to the Medical College Hospital while he was in quarantine at his relative’s house.

His wife, three-year-old son and mother-in-law too were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, but all three of them have recovered. Meanwhile, 27 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Thrissur on Monday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 11:59:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/one-more-covid-19-death-in-thrissur/article31782678.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY