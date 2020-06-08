One more COVID-19 death in Thrissur

One more COVID-19 death was reported from Thrissur on Monday.

A 43-year-old man of Vijayaraghavapuram, near Chalakudy, who was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital here, succumbed to the disease. This is the third COVID-19 death in the district. Dinny Chacko, a teacher who arrived from the Maldives on May 10, was shifted to the Medical College Hospital while he was in quarantine at his relative’s house.

His wife, three-year-old son and mother-in-law too were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, but all three of them have recovered. Meanwhile, 27 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Thrissur on Monday.