One more COVID-19 case in Kannur

One more person tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur district on Sunday.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said a 40-year-old man from Mooriyad has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He arrived home from Dubai on March 17 via the Karipur airport and underwent a swab test on April 10.

There are currently 7,836 people under observation in the district. Of them, 7,734 are under home observation, while 52 are at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur, nine at General Hospital, Thalassery, 10 at the District Hospital and 31 at the COVID-19 Treatment Centre.