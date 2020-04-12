Kerala

One more COVID-19 case in Kannur

One more person tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur district on Sunday.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said a 40-year-old man from Mooriyad has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He arrived home from Dubai on March 17 via the Karipur airport and underwent a swab test on April 10.

There are currently 7,836 people under observation in the district. Of them, 7,734 are under home observation, while 52 are at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur, nine at General Hospital, Thalassery, 10 at the District Hospital and 31 at the COVID-19 Treatment Centre.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 12, 2020 11:58:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/one-more-covid-19-case-in-kannur/article31324956.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY