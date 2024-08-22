One more child recovers from PAM in Kozhikode

Another child has recovered from primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) at a private hospital in Kozhikode, the third such case here.

According to doctors at Baby Memorial Hospital (BMH) here, the three-and-a-half-year-old child from Kannur was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur, on July 18 with headache, vomiting and other symptoms of encephalitis. The cerebrospinal fluid was examined thereafter to primarily assume the condition to be PAM. The child was later admitted to BMH. A PCR test later confirmed the presence of the amoeba, Naegleria fowleri.

The child was in a critical condition and had to be admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit on ventilator support for 20 days. He was also administered miltefosine, a broad-spectrum anti-microbial drug.

Abdul Rauf, paediatric intensivist at the hospital, who was part of the team that treated the child, said on Thursday that medication would have to be continued for another week.

A 14-year-old boy and a four-year-old boy had earlier recovered from the infection here.