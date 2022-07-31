Kerala

One more case registered against Civic Chandran

Staff Reporter Kozhikode July 31, 2022 20:13 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 20:13 IST

One more case of sexual assault has been registered against activist and writer Civic Chandran at the Koyilandy police station on the basis of a petition received from another woman writer. The incident leading to the fresh case took place on the Nandi beach, near Moodadi, in 2020.

According to police sources, the suspect was found absconding from his house for legal help soon after the first case was registered against him. They said further legal actions, including arrest and detailed interrogation, would be taken based on the awaited court verdict on his bail application on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the first case, the 71-year-old had been charged under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (punishment for sexual assault) and 354 D (punishment for stalking) of the Indian Penal Code. He had also been charged under various Sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act as the complainant was from a backward community.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police sources said the newly registered case was also having similar charges against the writer. Since one of the victims belonged to a Dalit community, the cases would be investigated further under the leadership of a Deputy Superintendent of Police, they said.

In the wake of the fresh case and the delaying arrest, various Dalit welfare organisations have warned of launching an indefinite agitation in front the office of the Additional Director General of Police in Kozhikode. They alleged that the police were trying to derail the probe and save the suspect by delaying the arrest for unjustifiable reasons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...