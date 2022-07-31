One more case registered against Civic Chandran

He has been found absconding from his home in Kozhikode

One more case of sexual assault has been registered against activist and writer Civic Chandran at the Koyilandy police station on the basis of a petition received from another woman writer. The incident leading to the fresh case took place on the Nandi beach, near Moodadi, in 2020.

According to police sources, the suspect was found absconding from his house for legal help soon after the first case was registered against him. They said further legal actions, including arrest and detailed interrogation, would be taken based on the awaited court verdict on his bail application on Tuesday.

In the first case, the 71-year-old had been charged under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (punishment for sexual assault) and 354 D (punishment for stalking) of the Indian Penal Code. He had also been charged under various Sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act as the complainant was from a backward community.

Police sources said the newly registered case was also having similar charges against the writer. Since one of the victims belonged to a Dalit community, the cases would be investigated further under the leadership of a Deputy Superintendent of Police, they said.

In the wake of the fresh case and the delaying arrest, various Dalit welfare organisations have warned of launching an indefinite agitation in front the office of the Additional Director General of Police in Kozhikode. They alleged that the police were trying to derail the probe and save the suspect by delaying the arrest for unjustifiable reasons.