ADVERTISEMENT

One more case of sexual abuse against Mukesh 

Published - September 01, 2024 07:49 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Wadakkanchery police on Sunday registered a fresh case of sexual abuse against Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] MLA and actor M. Mukesh on a complaint by a female actor from Aluva.

According to the complaint, the alleged incident happened in a hotel room at Enkakkad, near Wadakkanchery, eight years ago during the shooting for the movie Nadakame Ulakam. The complainant alleged that Mr. Mukesh tried to abuse her.

The case will be handed over to the special investigation team, according to the Wadakkanchery police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US