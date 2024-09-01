GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One more case of sexual abuse against Mukesh 

Published - September 01, 2024 07:49 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Wadakkanchery police on Sunday registered a fresh case of sexual abuse against Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] MLA and actor M. Mukesh on a complaint by a female actor from Aluva.

According to the complaint, the alleged incident happened in a hotel room at Enkakkad, near Wadakkanchery, eight years ago during the shooting for the movie Nadakame Ulakam. The complainant alleged that Mr. Mukesh tried to abuse her.

The case will be handed over to the special investigation team, according to the Wadakkanchery police.

