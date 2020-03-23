One more case of COVID-19 in Thrissur

A new case of COVID-19 was reported in the district on Monday. A 30-year-old woman who came from France has been tested positive for the disease. She has been admitted to the Thrissur General Hospital.

People coming from foreign countries should report at the control room or nearby primary health centre, the district medical officer said. Stringent action would be taken against those who failed to report their travel details.

As there were chances of community spread of the disease, people under home quarantine should maintain the guidelines strictly, she said.

In all, 9,525 people are under observation in the distort. Of them, 44 are admitted to various hospitals.

Contact numbers

Control room numbers: 0487-2320466, 94004 08120, 94004 10720, 1056, 0471-2552056 (Disha), 94000 66920, 94000 66921, 94000 66922, 94000 66923, 94000 66924, 94000 66925, 94000 66926, 94000 66927, 94000 66928, 94000 66929.

Youth tests negative

Two consecutive samples of a youth who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier have tested negative. He has been under isolation at the General Hospital.

The youth was tested positive for the disease on March 12.

He would be discharged from the hospital after consultations with the Medical Board, Minister A.C. Moideen said.