ADVERTISEMENT

One more case of amoebic infection in Kozhikode, sixth in Kerala

Published - July 26, 2024 08:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

This is the sixth confirmed case of amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kerala, with three deaths so far

The Hindu Bureau

One more case of amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) has been confirmed in the State after test results of a three-year-old boy undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode returned positive on Thursday night. This is the sixth confirmed case in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preliminary tests conducted at Pariyaram Medical College confirmed the infection while the PCR test conducted at Puduchery is an added confirmation. The child remains on ventilator and continues to receive treatment. Incidentally, another four-year-old from Kannur with similar symptoms is also undergoing treatment at the same hospital and his test results are awaited.

The news comes following the recovery of 14-year-old Afnan Jasim from the disease in Kozhikode district, offering a ray of hope to others under treatment.

The recovery has been dubbed a miracle since the fatality rate of PAM is 97% with only 11 recoveries reported worldwide so far. Three PAM deaths have been reported in the State in the past two months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Just a week ago, Kerala became the first State in the country to issue a treatment protocol for PAM. PAM is caused by Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba that thrives in warm freshwater lakes, ponds, and rivers. It can also survive in poorly maintained swimming pools in rare cases. As it can infect the brain and destroy the tissues, the one-celled organism is also called ‘brain-eating amoeba’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US