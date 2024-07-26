GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One more case of amoebic infection in Kozhikode, sixth in Kerala

This is the sixth confirmed case of amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kerala, with three deaths so far

Published - July 26, 2024 08:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

One more case of amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) has been confirmed in the State after test results of a three-year-old boy undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode returned positive on Thursday night. This is the sixth confirmed case in the State.

The preliminary tests conducted at Pariyaram Medical College confirmed the infection while the PCR test conducted at Puduchery is an added confirmation. The child remains on ventilator and continues to receive treatment. Incidentally, another four-year-old from Kannur with similar symptoms is also undergoing treatment at the same hospital and his test results are awaited.

The news comes following the recovery of 14-year-old Afnan Jasim from the disease in Kozhikode district, offering a ray of hope to others under treatment.

The recovery has been dubbed a miracle since the fatality rate of PAM is 97% with only 11 recoveries reported worldwide so far. Three PAM deaths have been reported in the State in the past two months.

Just a week ago, Kerala became the first State in the country to issue a treatment protocol for PAM. PAM is caused by Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba that thrives in warm freshwater lakes, ponds, and rivers. It can also survive in poorly maintained swimming pools in rare cases. As it can infect the brain and destroy the tissues, the one-celled organism is also called ‘brain-eating amoeba’.

