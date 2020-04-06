One more case in Pathanamthitta

One more Non-Resident Keralite (NoRK) tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Monday. With this the number of positive cases in the district touched 15, including eight cured cases.

The 60-year-old man from Nellikkala, near Elanthoor, who came from Deira in Dubai on March 19, was admitted to the isolation ward at Pathanamthitta General Hospital on Monday.

A medical bulletin released by District Collector P.B. Noohu here on Monday said the man reached the Thiruvananthapuram international airport by an Air Arabia flight (G9449, Seat No: 14 C) at 4.15 a.m. on March 19. He visited a tea shop at Chakka Junction at 5 a.m. and hired a taxi from there to reach his home at Nellikkala at 7.30 a.m. Since then, he has been home quarantined on the directions of the Health Department.

Resident Medical Officer Ashish Mohankumar said the patient showed no symptoms of the disease though he had been shifted to the hospital isolation ward after being tested positive on Monday.

The Collector said those who were present at the places mentioned on the route map should contact the health authorities (Phone: 91882 97118 or 91882 94118).

16 in isolation wards

Mr. Noohu said 16 persons were admitted to the isolation wards at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital and at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry as on Monday evening.