One more body recovered, landslip toll rises to 66

Special team constituted to analyse damage and steps for rehabilitation

The death toll in the Pettimudy landslip rose to 66 with the recovery of one more body on Sunday.

The body was identified as that of Rani, 44. The body was recovered from Boothakkuzhi, nearly 14 km from the landslip site.

Local people and forest officials located the body found trapped in the roots of a tree on the riverbed.

Those still missing in the landslip are Dineshkumar, 20, Kasthuri, 26, Priyadarshini, 7, and Karthika, 21. The search may continue for the missing persons, said a revenue official.

Meanwhile, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) provided counselling to the children who survived the landslip on August 7. As many as 17 children had died in the landslip while 26 others who survived the devastation had been rendered homeless.

The Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) had written to the DLSA to initiate counselling for the children. The DLSA called a meeting at the school at Kannimala and provided counselling to the children.

DLSA chief and sub-judge Dinesh M. Pillai inaugurated the counselling session. As part of the programme, the DLSA distributed household items and clothes to the surviving family members.

Hepsi Christinal S, SSK programme coordinator, said the SSK provided separate counselling to students. The District Collector and the local MLA visited the students and assured them support in continuing their education.

A special team was constituted to analyse the damage and steps for rehabilitation of those affected in the landslip. The team will submit a report, based on which further steps will be taken, Devikulam Subcollector S. Premkrishnan said.