One more body recovered from Chaliyar river

The search for the victims of the landslides in Wayanad yielded a body and three limbs from the Chaliyar river and its tributaries on Monday.

The body and a limb were recovered from a search at Nilambur in Malappuram district and two limbs were retrieved from the Anadikkappu forest area near the Kanathanpara waterfalls.

The remains recovered from the Chaliyar river were first taken to the Nilambur District Hospital and then to the community health centre at Meppady.

According to official data, as many as 231 people were killed, 205 body parts recovered, while over 130 are missing in the landslides.

As many as 180 people, including State and Central forces personnel, took part in the search operations in the Chaliyar.

The search for the missing resumed on Monday at Mundakkai and Chooralmala, with as many as 236 volunteers and the forces taking part.

A 60-member team, comprising personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services, Defence, Police and Forest, will continue search on a five-kilometre stretch of the river from the Munderi farm to Parappanpara in Malappuram from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m on Tuesday, sources said.

Scores of survivors turned up at a special camp for those who lost their documents, including passbooks, voter ID, insurance certificates of vehicles, PAN cards, birth, death and marriage certificates, pension mustering books, educational certificates, Aadhaar cards and ration cards Officials of various departments, Kerala State IT Mission, and Akshaya participated in the camp

The authorities disbursed 1,162 essential certificates to 878 survivors. Sources said that such camps would be conducted in the coming days.

