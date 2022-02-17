One more arrested in bomb blast case

Death of youth in blast during marriage procession

The police have arrested one more person in connection with the death of a youth in a bomb blast during a marriage procession at Thotada here on Thursday.

The arrested is Arun, a native of Kadambur. He allegedly handed over sharp weapons to Sanad, another accused, who planned to carry out an attack in case the bombs did not work. The police recovered the weapons from Arun’s house.

The incident followed an alleged scuffle between two groups at the groom’s house on the eve of the wedding. Though the dispute was settled, one of the gang members threw bombs at the marriage procession, reportedly to take revenge. Jishnu, a native of Eachur, was killed in the incident on January 13.

The police have already arrested P. Akshay, Mithun, Gokul, and Sanad in connection with the case. They had earlier ascertained that the bomb was made using firecrackers bought from a shop at Thazhae Chovva. On a later examination, it was found that explosives were used to make the bombs.

The police said the explosives were supplied by a resident of Pallikunnu in Kannur. The man, who had earlier owned a firecracker shop, allegedly handed over the explosives to the main accused Mithun. The person has been identified and will be soon arrested, the police added.