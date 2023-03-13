ADVERTISEMENT

One more arrested in Alappuzha fake currency case

March 13, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha South police on Monday arrested one more person in connection with the seizure of counterfeit Indian currency notes from Alappuzha last month. The arrested was Suresh Babu of Chingoli near Haripad. Alappuzha DySP N.R. Jayaraj said the arrested was a member of a gang involved in circulating fake currency notes. Babu was booked in a similar case in 2009. Mr. Jayaraj said further details could not be disclosed as it would affect the ongoing investigation.

The police last week arrested M. Jishamol (39), an Agriculture department official, in the case. She was held after a staff member of a shop at Iron Bridge tried to deposit seven counterfeit currency notes of ₹500 denomination at the Convent Square branch of Federal Bank on February 25. After the bank authorities filed a police complaint, the investigators traced the origin of the counterfeit notes to Jishamol. She was later shifted to a mental health centre in Thiruvananthapuram based on a court order.

The police, meanwhile, are on the lookout for a close friend of Jishamol, identified only as a martial arts trainer, whom they consider as “a person of interest” in the case. Though there were reports of him being taken into custody from Palakkad, the police were yet to confirm it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US