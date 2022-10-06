One more arrested as part of Yodhav anti-narcotics drive

The Yodhav anti-narcotics project of the Kerala Police has begun to yield results in the State capital with three people being arrested with the alleged possession of 15 grams of the synthetic drug MDMA in two days.

Sasthamangalam native Akash, 22, was arrested by the Museum police allegedly with 6 grams of MDMA in his possession on Thursday. He was caught during a raid held in association with a special team of the Narcotics Cell.

According to City Police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar, the accused was placed under surveillance after receiving a tip-off from an informant who contacted the police through a WhatsApp number (99959 66666) that has been circulated among the public to convey information regarding the sale and use of narcotic substances. Small packets of MDMA were recovered from his possession, the police said.

The police had nabbed two youths on Wednesday with alleged possession of 9 grams of MDMA.

In another case, the Thumba police apprehended a suspected drug peddler who had evaded arrest last week after he was found with alleged possession of 2 kg of ganja. Krishna S. Babu, 26, of Pallithura was arrested in connection with the raid in a house adjacent to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown at Thumba. He had fled on seeing the police and has been absconding since then.