One more admitted to Kannur isolation ward

A person with novel coronavirus (nCoV) symptoms has been admitted to the isolation ward at the Government Medical College, taking the total number of those admitted with symptoms in Kannur to three. wo more samples have been sent for testing.

There are 153 people in the district in home quarantine, which includes 15 who returned from other countries.

District Collector T.V. Subhash has instructed hotels, homestays and tourist centres to keep the Health Department informed about details of visitors. Anyone with travel history in China since January 15 must contact the Health Department. A special ambulance has been made available at the district hospital, while special check-in facilities have been set up at the international airport.

Control room

For queries related to coronavirus infection, the public may contact the round-the-clock control room at the Health Department at 0497 2700194, 2713437.