Kerala

One more active case reported in Alappuzha

Woman returned from Kuwait on May 9

One more person tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday.

According to the district administration, the patient, a pregnant woman from Mavelikara taluk, reached the district from Kuwait on May 9. “After arriving at the Cochin airport, she travelled to her house in a private vehicle. The woman, who was serving the mandatory self-quarantine period, was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, for treatment,” said a Health Department official.

The district has so far logged 10 COVID-19 cases. While five people have been cured of the disease, the rest are undergoing treatment, four at the MCH, Alappuzha, and one at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, in Malappuram. Meanwhile, a person was hospitalised with symptoms of the disease on Tuesday. A total of 2,939 people are in quarantine/observation in the district.

Case against MP

The Ramankary police registered a case against Kodikkunnil Suresh, MP, and 12 others under the Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance, 2020 for violating social distancing norms while participating in an agitation organised by the Congress in Kuttanad on Tuesday. Mr. Suresh along with party workers conducted a boat ride from Kidangara to the Changanassery boat jetty alleging that the State government had not initiated pre-monsoon preparedness to prevent flooding in Kuttanad during the upcoming rainy season.

