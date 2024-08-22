GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One more accused in RSS man’s murder surrenders

Published - August 22, 2024 07:43 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

One more person wanted in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker A. Sanjit surrendered before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here on Thursday. Ibrahim Moulavi from Wandoor surrendered before the court and was remanded in judicial custody.

Conspiracy charges had been slapped against Moulavi. With his surrender, 23 of the 24 accused were in custody. One more accused, Noufal, is still at large. All the accused were former workers of the banned Popular Front of India.

Sanjit was hacked to death by a five-member gang while travelling on a motorcycle with his wife at Mambra near here on November 15, 2021.

In apparent retaliation for Sanjit’s murder, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker A. Subair was hacked to death by an RSS gang at Elappully on April 15, 2022. Subair was killed while returning from Juma prayers on a bike along with his father.

Subair’s murder was avenged the very next day by a gang of SDPI men when they killed A. Srinivasan, former physical trainer of the RSS. Srinivasan was hacked to death while sitting in his shop at Melamuri in Palakkad town on April 16, 2022.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the murders of the RSS men while the State police investigated the murder of the SDPI man. More than six dozen PFI/SDPI workers and leaders were incriminated in the Sreenivasan murder. There aee nine accused in the Subair murder case.

