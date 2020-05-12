One-month lull broken in Pathanamthitta

After a lull of one month devoid of any new COVID-19 case, a 69-year-old woman was tested positive for the virus infection on Tuesday.

According to the District Health administration here, the woman who came to the Cochin international airport from Abu Dhabi on a special Air India flight on May 7 was quarantined at a COVID Care Centre at Ranni the next day. She developed symptoms later and was shifted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital on Sunday.

Her swab samples tested positive in a clinical examination at the virology laboratory in Alappuzha on Tuesday.

Five contacts

As many as five primary contacts of the patient were placed in quarantine on Tuesday.

With five more quarantined persons being hospitalised in the past 12 hours, the number of persons under observation at the isolation wards of two government hospitals went up to 11 on Tuesday. Of this, seven persons are at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry and four others, including the new patient, at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

A medical bulletin released here said that the nasal and throat swabs of 27 persons tested negative on Tuesday. So far, 18 samples collected from various quarantined persons in the district have been tested positive, while 4,416 samples tested negative for the infection, the bulletin said. Clinical examination results of 143 samples awaited.

1,191 quarantined

According to the bulletin, 1,191 persons have been quarantined at different parts of the district as on Tuesday.

As many as 1,088 among them have come from other States and 98 others from abroad while five others are primary contacts of the new patient.