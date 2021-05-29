One-month grace period to surrender priority ration cards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 May 2021 16:36 IST

This will help the the government to supply subsidised food grain to more BPL families: Kerala Civil Supplies Minister

Ineligible individuals who are in possession of priority category ration cards will have a one-month grace period for surrendering them.

Card holders who are unfairly getting subsidised commodities will be given time till June 30 to surrender their cards, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G. R. Anil said on Saturday. During this period, they will not be fined or subjected to other penalty, Mr. Anil said.

The Civil Supplies Department lacks accurate data on ineligible priority-card holders, but surrendering the cards will help the government to supply subsidised food grain to more BPL families, he said.

Kerala has 90.55 lakh card holders at present. Of this, AAY cards account for 5.39 lakh; priority households (PHH) 33.10 lakh; non-priority State subsidy 24.97 lakh; non-priority non-subsidy 26.33 lakh and non-priority institutions (NPI) 21,313.

Given the COVID-19 scenario, steps will be taken with the help of local bodies to supply ration commodities to the homes of the quarantined, Mr. Anil said. The Civil Supplies Department is also simplifying the proxy system whereby card holders who are bedridden or unable to visit the outlets can depute another person, the Minister said.

The integration of the electronic point of sale (e-PoS) machines with weighing machines will be completed this year. This will bring in more precision in the measurements, Mr. Anil said.

The Minister said strong action will be taken against shops and institutions that overprice face masks, sanitiser and pulse oximeters. Inspections will be carried out by Civil Supplies, Legal Metrology and Revenue officials, he said.