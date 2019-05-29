An action plan to have one million e-vehicles in the State by 2022 will be unveiled at a conclave here on June 29 and 30.

This comes at a time when the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Automobiles Limited (KAL) is trying to obtain Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) certification for its e-autorickshaw and a Swiss bus manufacturer is evincing interest in setting up an e-bus manufacturing unit in the State, a senior official said.

Wet lease

Moreover, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation is in the final stage of procuring a fleet of e-buses on wet lease. The government, which has come out with an e-vehicle policy in 2018, is keen to roll out as many public transport e-buses as possible, considering the low energy expense and operational and maintenance costs and the potential to reduce pollution.

Firms having expertise in retrofitting will showcase their equipment. This will enable extension of life span of old vehicles which are in good condition. For example, people who purchase old premium cars for a low price will be able to retrofit them with e-motor and batteries and give them a fresh lease of life, official sources said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the conclave.

A host of experts and delegates, including Chief Executive Officer of the NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, will be here for the conclave-cum- exhibition where agreements are expected to be inked with players in the sector to supply or manufacture e-vehicles and spares. Product launches by a couple of firms in the sector too have been lined up.

Charging points

Talks are under way with oil companies to set up charging points at regular intervals on highways and roads. Ideation will be given to the possibility of readying a system whereby owners of e-vehicles will get a monthly bill, like for phones, irrespective of the place where they recharge the vehicles.