One lakh people in Kerala to get pink ration cards before Nov. 1

03 September 2021 19:59 IST

AAY cards provided to 11,230 persons, says Minister

Pink-coloured ration cards in the priority category will be provided to more than one lakh people before November 1, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said.

He was speaking after listening to the complaints received at a monthly phone-in programme. Mr. Anil said several applications for priority cards were still being received.

Cards in the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) category were provided to 11,230 persons. Priority-category ration cards will not be denied to those who own four-wheelers for the purpose of taking differently abled children for treatment. Steps to impose fines on those illegally holding on to priority cards have been stopped so as to encourage people to surrender the cards.

Call to air complaints

Mr. Anil said the awareness levels among the public had increased through the phone-in programme. Public may contact 9495998223 to raise complaints.