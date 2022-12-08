One lakh new enterprises set up in eight months in Kerala, says Rajeeve

December 08, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

More than one lakh enterprises employing 2,20,500 persons have been launched in Kerala over the past eight months, bringing an investment of ₹6,282 crore to the State, Industries Minister P.Rajeeve said here on Thursday.

Talking to the media on the achievements of the Year of Enterprises project, he said local self-government institutions had played a key role in setting up the 1,01,353 new enterprises, of which more than 10,000 were launched in Malappuram and Ernakulam districts and more than 9,000 in Kollam, Thrissur, and Thiruvananthapuram. More than 18,000 jobs were created in the industrially backward districts of Wayanad, Idukki, and Kasaragod.

Women entrepreneurs

Mr. Rajeeve said 17,958 new enterprises were launched in the agriculture and food processing sector while 11,672 enterprises were started in the garments and textile sector. Other investments were in the electrical and electronics, services, trade and biotechnology and chemical sectors. More than 25,000 of the new enterprises were launched by women entrepreneurs.

The Minister said the achievement under the Year of Enterprises was made possible by creating a conducive environment. “Qualified interns were appointed in local bodies to assist entrepreneurs, facilitation centres were set up at the taluk level and help desks were set up in all panchayats”.

He said the government would capitalise on the success of the programme to make further progress in the industrial sector.