One lakh jobs to be provided under Knowledge mission project

June 20, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Knowledge Economy Mission will be implementing the ‘My job, my pride 2.0’ project, aimed at providing employment to one lakh people in one year, in collaboration with local bodies. Educated youngsters from 472 local bodies, which have currently registered for the project, will get employment according to their qualifications and aptitude.

The project will kick-start in July this year and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2024.

Over this period, skill training and job fairs will be conducted in all districts to get the candidates employed.

The project is being implemented by dividing job seekers into different groups based on educational qualification and forming job clubs at the local body level. After understanding the aptitude and choices of the candidates, the mission will provide them with career counselling, personality development training, work readiness program, English proficiency programme and other measures to equip them for securing jobs.

Candidates with ITI/Diploma/Plus Two or above qualification, who have registered in the Digital Workforce Management System (DWMS) are eligible for the programme. At the Local Self-Government level, the job clubs include job seekers, self-employed entrepreneurs, employer entrepreneurs, those in need of entrepreneurship revival and those seeking to enhance entrepreneurial excellence. It is through these job clubs that knowledge mission activities reach the job seekers. Job clubs will be active till March 31, 2024, when job fairs are held.

An Employer Conclave will be part of the project to discuss labour rights, legislation, transition from informal to formal employment and other issues. The conclave will pave the way for ideas and suggestions that will lead to new policies and decisions.

