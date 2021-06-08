One Kuthiran tunnel to open on August 1

Thrissur

08 June 2021 22:12 IST

One of the twin tunnels at Kuthiran on the Thrissur-Palakkad National Highway will be opened on August 1.

After a high-level meeting to review the progress of the work on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked the authorities to make arrangements to open one of the tunnels for vehicle traffic. “All works should be completed before August. All permissions concerned should be kept ready. The work should go uninterrupted even during monsoon,” he insisted.

The work of widening the Mannuthy-Wadakkanchery stretch of the Thrissur-Palakkad National Highway and the construction of twin tunnels at Kuthiran were given to KMC Constructions Limited in 2009. But the work has been pending even after 12 years. The Kuthiran tunnel is expected to ease the traffic congestion on the National Highway.

