ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, two injured in landslip in Kannur

Published - October 04, 2024 07:38 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A landslip that occurred during repair works at the 4th bend of Periya Ghat Road on the Chandanathode-Thalassery Bavali inter-State highway claimed one life on October 4 (Friday). Peter Cheruvath, 62, a native of Chandanathode, Wayanad, lost his life in the incident.

The landslip occurred around 9 a.m. while workers were repairing the road, which had cracked following a natural calamity on July 30.

Two other workers, Manoj from Mattannur and Binu from Thillankeri, were also injured. All three were taken to a private hospital in Thalassery, where Peter succumbed to his injuries. Reports indicate that a large wire rope struck Peter’s head during the landslip, causing his death.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US