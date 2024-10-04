GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One killed, two injured in landslip in Kannur

Published - October 04, 2024 07:38 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A landslip that occurred during repair works at the 4th bend of Periya Ghat Road on the Chandanathode-Thalassery Bavali inter-State highway claimed one life on October 4 (Friday). Peter Cheruvath, 62, a native of Chandanathode, Wayanad, lost his life in the incident.

The landslip occurred around 9 a.m. while workers were repairing the road, which had cracked following a natural calamity on July 30.

Two other workers, Manoj from Mattannur and Binu from Thillankeri, were also injured. All three were taken to a private hospital in Thalassery, where Peter succumbed to his injuries. Reports indicate that a large wire rope struck Peter’s head during the landslip, causing his death.

Published - October 04, 2024 07:38 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / Kannur / avalanche/landslide / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.