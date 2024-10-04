One killed, two injured in landslip in Kannur

A landslip that occurred during repair works at the 4th bend of Periya Ghat Road on the Chandanathode-Thalassery Bavali inter-State highway claimed one life on October 4 (Friday). Peter Cheruvath, 62, a native of Chandanathode, Wayanad, lost his life in the incident.

The landslip occurred around 9 a.m. while workers were repairing the road, which had cracked following a natural calamity on July 30.

Two other workers, Manoj from Mattannur and Binu from Thillankeri, were also injured. All three were taken to a private hospital in Thalassery, where Peter succumbed to his injuries. Reports indicate that a large wire rope struck Peter’s head during the landslip, causing his death.