One killed, three injured in accident

Published - August 31, 2024 01:55 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was killed and three of his family members sustained injuries after two cars collided on Muvattupuzha-Perumbavoor MC Road at Keezhillam on Friday around 9.45 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Jayaprakash, 61, of Manjoor, Kottayam. His wife and two sons were the ones to be injured.

Jayaprakash and family were heading towards his brother’s house in Shoranur when their car reportedly collided with another car coming in the opposite direction. Though all the injured were rushed to a hospital nearby, Jayaprakash succumbed to his injuries. Two passengers in the other car also suffered minor injuries.

