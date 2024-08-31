One killed, three injured in accident

A man was killed and three of his family members sustained injuries after two cars collided on Muvattupuzha-Perumbavoor MC Road at Keezhillam on Friday around 9.45 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Jayaprakash, 61, of Manjoor, Kottayam. His wife and two sons were the ones to be injured.

Jayaprakash and family were heading towards his brother’s house in Shoranur when their car reportedly collided with another car coming in the opposite direction. Though all the injured were rushed to a hospital nearby, Jayaprakash succumbed to his injuries. Two passengers in the other car also suffered minor injuries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.