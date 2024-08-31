GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One killed, three injured in accident

Published - August 31, 2024 01:55 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was killed and three of his family members sustained injuries after two cars collided on Muvattupuzha-Perumbavoor MC Road at Keezhillam on Friday around 9.45 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Jayaprakash, 61, of Manjoor, Kottayam. His wife and two sons were the ones to be injured.

Jayaprakash and family were heading towards his brother’s house in Shoranur when their car reportedly collided with another car coming in the opposite direction. Though all the injured were rushed to a hospital nearby, Jayaprakash succumbed to his injuries. Two passengers in the other car also suffered minor injuries.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.