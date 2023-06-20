One killed, three injured at steel factory explosion in Kanjikode

June 20, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Thrissur

One person was killed and three others were injured in an explosion at a steel factory at Kanjikode in Palakkad on Tuesday morning.

The accident took place at the Kairali steel factory at 5.40 a.m. with a loud explosion, according to local people.

The deceased was identified as Aravind, 22, an excavator operator in the factory. Aravind’s body was found in the excavator. He is the son of Pradeesh of Pathanamthitta Three migrant labourers injured in the explosion were hospitalised. Aravind joined the factory just two months ago.

Explosion in one of the furnaces led to the accident, according to preliminary investigations. Local people said the sound of the explosion was heard up to three km. Fire and Rescue Services teams from Palakkad and Kanjikode put out the the fire in an hour. The houses near the factory suffered minor damage in the impact of the explosion.

District Collector S. Chithra, who visited the site, said action would be taken if there were any security lapses at the factory. The police and the Pollution Control Board were investigating the accident, she said.