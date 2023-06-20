ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, three injured at steel factory explosion in Kanjikode 

June 20, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - Thrissur:

The mishap happened in the Kairali steel factory at 5 a.m. with

The Hindu Bureau

Firefighters at the site of an explosion in Kanjikode, in Palakkad district of Kerala on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

One person was killed and three others were injured in an explosion at a steel factory in Kanjikode, in Palakkad district, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 morning.

The mishap happened in the Kairali steel factory at 5 a.m. with a loud explosion, according to local people.

The deceased was identified as Aravindan, 22, son of Pradeesh of Pathanamthitta, an excavator operator in the factory. Charred remains of Aravindan’s body were found trapped in the excavator. Three migrant labourers, who were injured in the explosion, have been admitted to hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Explosion of a furnace led to the mishap, according to the preliminary investigations. The fire and rescue team from Palakkad and Kanjikode doused the fire in one hour.

Meanwhile, there are allegations about security lapses in the factory. District Collector S. Chithra, who visited the site of the explosion, said that action will be taken against the factory if there were any security lapses. The Police and the Pollution Control Board are investigating the accident, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US