One killed, three injured at steel factory explosion in Kanjikode 

June 20, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - Thrissur:

One person was killed and three others were injured in an explosion at a steel factory in Kanjikode, in Palakkad district, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 morning.

The mishap happened in the Kairali steel factory at 5 a.m. with a loud explosion, according to local people.

The deceased was identified as Aravindan, 22, son of Pradeesh of Pathanamthitta, an excavator operator in the factory. Charred remains of Aravindan’s body were found trapped in the excavator. Three migrant labourers, who were injured in the explosion, have been admitted to hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explosion of a furnace led to the mishap, according to the preliminary investigations. The fire and rescue team from Palakkad and Kanjikode doused the fire in one hour.

Meanwhile, there are allegations about security lapses in the factory. District Collector S. Chithra, who visited the site of the explosion, said that action will be taken against the factory if there were any security lapses. The Police and the Pollution Control Board are investigating the accident, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.